Asian shares extend gains on trade deal hopes, US job boost

Updated : November 04, 2019 08:07 AM IST

Asian shares rose to 14-week highs on Monday as growing optimism over US-China trade talks and upbeat US job data boosted global investors’ appetite for riskier assets.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent in early trade, having earlier touched its highest level since July 29.
Australian shares were up 0.2 percent and Seoul's Kospi added 0.9 percent. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.
