Market Asian shares climb on hopes US finally to get more stimulus Updated : December 17, 2020 01:52 PM IST The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.2 percent to 26,806.67, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 0.6 percent to 26,610.58. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.2 percent to 6,756.70 and the Shanghai Composite index added 1.1 percent to 3,404.87. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.1 percent to 2,770.43.