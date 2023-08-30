Asian Paints, Voltas, SAIL, Navin Fluorine top stocks to buy today, says analyst

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

Share Market Live NSE

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Asian Paints. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 3,264 for upside target of Rs 3,330-3,335. Shares have declined more than 2 percent in the last month.

He recommends to buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 837 and a price target of Rs 875. The stock is up more than 9 percent over the last month.

Steel Authorities of India Ltd (SAIL) is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. He suggests buying this stock with a stop loss of Rs 87 for an upside target of Rs 91.50. Shares have declined more than 5 percent over the last month.

Finally, he suggests buying Navin Fluorine. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 4,700 and a stop loss of Rs 4,595. The stock has gained over 8 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bajaj Auto. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 4,575. Shares have declined more than 4 percent over the last month.

Can Fin Homes is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 725. The stock has remained flat over the last one month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. For this intraday short, Sukhani advises a stop loss of Rs 1,030. Shares are down more than 1 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on NTPC. He advises a stop loss of Rs 214. Shares have gained more than 1 percent over the last month.

From Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya also has a buy call on TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,350 and target of Rs 1,430-1,440 on the upside. The stock is up more than 2 percent in the last month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 1,610 and target of Rs 1,680-1,700. Shares have declined more than 5 percent over the past month.

Aarti Industries is the final buy call from Rajesh Palviya with a stop loss of Rs 465 and target of Rs 500-510. The stock is up more than 5 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.