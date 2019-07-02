#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market
Business

Asian markets waver amid global growth, trade uncertainty

Updated : July 02, 2019 11:44 AM IST

President Donald Trump said on Monday that any trade deal with China would need to be "somewhat tilted" in favour of the United States.
The US S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.1 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.41 percent, helped by a 1.38 percent gain in Hong Kong shares as investors caught up to Monday's global rally.
Asian markets waver amid global growth, trade uncertainty
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Japanese whalers bring home 1st commercial catch in 31 years

Japanese whalers bring home 1st commercial catch in 31 years

PwC India says government's biggest concern is to increase monthly tax revenue beyond Rs 1 lakh crore mark

PwC India says government's biggest concern is to increase monthly tax revenue beyond Rs 1 lakh crore mark

India's May industrial output grows by 5.1%

India's May industrial output grows by 5.1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV