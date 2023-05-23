English
Asian indices in the green after Monday's US debt ceiling negotiations conclude without deal

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 7:44:28 AM IST (Published)

On the MSCI, Asia Pacific stocks, except Japan rose 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei was up half a percent. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent, while the Hong Kong Hang Seng gained 0.4 percent. 

The Asian stock markets edged higher on Tuesday after the US debt ceiling negotiations ended "productive talks" without a deal. On his talks with President Joe Biden, house speaker Kevin McCarthy said that the meeting was productive and professional.

On the MSCI, Asia Pacific stocks, except Japan rose 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei was up half a percent. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent, while the Hong Kong Hang Seng gained 0.4 percent. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.4 percent.
The Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 24 points or 0.1 percent higher at 18,359.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.
