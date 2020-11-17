Market Asia stocks edge higher after vaccine hopes push Wall Street to record highs Updated : November 17, 2020 08:20 AM IST The MSCI World Index of global shares ticked higher still in Asia's morning trading. Hong Kong benchmark rose 0.1 percent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.23 percent, after Monday's trading had been severely curtailed by a software glitch. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.2 percent after hitting a 29 year high the day before. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.