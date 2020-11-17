Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Asia stocks edge higher after vaccine hopes push Wall Street to record highs

Updated : November 17, 2020 08:20 AM IST

The MSCI World Index of global shares ticked higher still in Asia's morning trading.
Hong Kong benchmark rose 0.1 percent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.23 percent, after Monday's trading had been severely curtailed by a software glitch.
Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.2 percent after hitting a 29 year high the day before.
