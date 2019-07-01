#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs and lows on June 28
Asian shares inch up as investors await Trump-Xi meeting
Oil prices steady, focus turns to G20 gathering
Rupee settles 8 paise higher at 69.07 against US dollar
Motilal Oswal
Home Market
Market

Asia stocks cheer trade truce, bonds retreat

Updated : July 01, 2019 06:41 AM IST

The dollar gained on the safe-haven yen as Treasury yields jumped and futures reined in bets for a half-point rate cut from the US Federal Reserve this month.
The initial reaction was one of relief that new tariffs were avoided and Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to a two-month top.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 percent.
Asia stocks cheer trade truce, bonds retreat
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Top stocks to watch out for on July 1: DHFL, JSW Steel, Reliance Home Finance, Godrej Properties, Avenue Supermarts

Top stocks to watch out for on July 1: DHFL, JSW Steel, Reliance Home Finance, Godrej Properties, Avenue Supermarts

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 1

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 1

Oil prices rise more than 1% after Russia agrees to extend OPEC+ deal

Oil prices rise more than 1% after Russia agrees to extend OPEC+ deal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV