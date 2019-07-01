Asia stocks cheer trade truce, bonds retreat

The dollar gained on the safe-haven yen as Treasury yields jumped and futures reined in bets for a half-point rate cut from the US Federal Reserve this month.
The initial reaction was one of relief that new tariffs were avoided and Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to a two-month top.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 percent.
