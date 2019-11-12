#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Commodities
Powered by:

Asia shares turn sluggish ahead of US President Donald Trump's speech

Updated : November 12, 2019 07:45 AM IST

Asian share markets got off to a sluggish start on Tuesday amid uncertainty over both the Sino-US trade talks and the domestic political situation in Hong Kong.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.05 percent, following a sharp 1.2 percent pullback on Monday.
Oil prices edged lower as the lack of progress on US-China trade negotiations kept prices pressured, though bullish inventory data offered some support.
Asia shares turn sluggish ahead of US President Donald Trump's speech
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Factory Output: September IIP at -4.3% vs -1.1 in August

Factory Output: September IIP at -4.3% vs -1.1 in August

Affle India's Anuj Khanna Sohum: Expect H2FY20 to be better than H1FY20

Affle India's Anuj Khanna Sohum: Expect H2FY20 to be better than H1FY20

Tata Power looks to raise $1 billion via asset monetisation

Tata Power looks to raise $1 billion via asset monetisation

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV