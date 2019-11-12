Asia shares turn sluggish ahead of US President Donald Trump's speech
Updated : November 12, 2019 07:45 AM IST
Asian share markets got off to a sluggish start on Tuesday amid uncertainty over both the Sino-US trade talks and the domestic political situation in Hong Kong.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.05 percent, following a sharp 1.2 percent pullback on Monday.
Oil prices edged lower as the lack of progress on US-China trade negotiations kept prices pressured, though bullish inventory data offered some support.
