Auto
Ashok Leyland shares fall 7% after it reports 93% profit decline in Q2
Updated : November 11, 2019 09:58 AM IST
Ashok Leyland shares tumbled 7 percent on Monday after the automaker reported a massive 92.6 percent year-on-year decline in its net profit at Rs 38.9 crore for the second quarter.
At 9:31 am, the stock was trading 5 percent lower at Rs 72.80 as compared to 0.06 percent or 23 points rise in BSE Sensex at 40,347.
The company posted a one-time loss of Rs 64.8 crore in Q2FY20 against a loss of Rs 19.3 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
