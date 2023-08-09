CNBC TV18
This analyst recommends buying Ashok Leyland and selling Axis Bank — here's why

2 Min Read
By CNBC-TV18 Aug 9, 2023 12:59:11 PM IST (Published)

Aditya Agarwala, an analyst with Invest4edu, has recommended a buy call on Ashok Leyland and a sell on Axis Bank.

In the dynamic world of trading, staying ahead of the curve requires a keen eye for potential opportunities and the ability to navigate through uncertain market waters. Aditya Agarwala, an analyst at Invest4edu, has recently unveiled his trade recommendations, spotlighting Ashok Leyland and Axis Bank. With a judicious blend of technical analysis and market insights, Agarwala provides a buy and sell recommendation, catering to investors looking to capitalise on the current market trends.

Agarwala's buy recommendation focuses on Ashok Leyland, a prominent player in the commercial vehicle sector. "Clearly from the auto space, two-wheeler space is looking good and commercial vehicles are also looking good," Agarwala remarks. Ashok Leyland stands out as a particularly attractive option for a breakout trade, given its recent consolidation phase.
For those considering this opportunity, Agarwala suggests a buy recommendation at the current market levels. He recommends setting a target price of Rs 193 on the upside, while establishing a prudent stop-loss at Rs 182. This trade is projected to yield handsome returns, making it an appealing prospect for traders seeking a positional trade.
Furthermore, Agarwala highlights the stock's impressive performance over the past month, with gains exceeding 14 percent.
In line with his holistic market analysis, Agarwala's sell recommendation revolves around Axis Bank, a significant player within the banking sector.
Agarwala acknowledges the market sentiment, stating, "So I have got a banking stock because the banking index is looking a little weak so Axis Bank is on my radar and looks a little weak on the chart." This astute observation serves as the basis for his sell recommendation.
Agarwala suggests setting a target range of Rs 910-905 on the downside, accompanied by a strategically placed stop-loss at Rs 960-965 on the upside.
Providing additional context, Agarwala points out that Axis Bank's stock has experienced a decline of more than 1 percent over the past month.
Disclaimer:
 The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
