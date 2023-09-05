This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock may skyrocket 30% as Sharekhan initiates coverage

Shares of Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd, in which big shark Ashish Kacholia holds a stake, hit an all-time high in trade Tuesday after brokerage Sharekhan initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Positive' rating. The scrip rallied 8 percent to trade at Rs 1,330.05 apiece on the BSE.

The smallcap stock has delivered multibagger returns to its investors as it has zoomed 118 percent in the past six months. Going ahead, Sharekhan has suggested an upside potential of 30 percent on the counter.

The brokerage essentially have maintained a bullish view on the stock, as it believes capacity expansion (SCF), product diversification (PPF), and favourable changes in India automotive regulation for safety glazing film along with strong positioning in exports markets will act as key catalysts for the company’s growth.

"We expect robust 2 times jump in PAT over FY2023-FY2025 and improved RoE/RoCE to 23.5 percent/31.8 percent in FY2025. Moreover, the valuation of 8.4 times FY2025E EPS and 5.5 times its EV/EBITDA look attractive, considering strong growth prospects and high cash of Rs 296 crore (10 percent of the current market capitalisation) coupled with potential monetisation of land with the current value of Rs 1,005 crore and makes it a compelling investment case," it said.

Hence, the brokerage has initiated viewpoint coverage on GHFL and expect a 30 percent upside, though it believes the bull case offers a much bigger upside from current levels.

Sharekhan also said that the company has a strong balance sheet with net cash and cash equivalents of Rs 296 crore, which provides scope for further growth. "The company has a technological advantage as it has deep-dyed polyester technology. This provides customers not only with better-quality products but also improved aesthetics," it said.

Key risks, as per the brokerage, include a sharp surge in oil price could impact margin/earnings; a sluggish demand in the automotive and real estate industry; stiffer competition from top players or new entrants in the space; and foreign exchange risk as 69 percent of sales comes from exports.

GHFL is the leading manufacturer of highly tensile polyester films with 70 percent of sales coming from exports. The company is the sole manufacturer of Solar Control window films (SCF) in India.

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia took an entry in the company’s stocks in March 2021, and, as per the June 2023 quarter, he holds a total of 9,68,322 equity shares, equating to a 4.17 percent stake in the company.