Shares of ace investor Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia-backed Venus Pipes & Tubes gained 3 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,040 apiece on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade. At 11:58 am, the script was trading 2.11 percent higher at Rs 1,030 per share. The stock has witnessed significant buying activity as it has given multibagger returns of more than 200 percent to investors in just one year. Moreover, shares of Venus Pipes have zoomed 53 percent in the past six months.

The stock has been gaining in the last few trading sessions after the company posted a 66 percent increase in Q4 profit. The stock has shown very low volatility and traded with a 1-year beta of 0.3, according to data from Trendlyne. The price-to-book ratio stands at 6.5, which is high in the industry.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Analysts offer a long-term price target for Venus Pipes, with an average target price of Rs 603. The consensus estimate represents a downside of (-)41.45 percent from the last price of 1029.95, as per Trendlyne data.

Venus Pipes Q4 numbers

In the March quarter, the company recorded a 66.42 percent increase in profit at Rs 13.43 crore as compared to Rs 8.07 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Sales jumped 59.99 percent to Rs 176.28 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 110.18 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

Operating profit zoomed 57.29 percent to Rs 21.58 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 against Rs 13.72 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Adding the counter to his portfolio, Kacholia bought 400,000 shares of the company last month at an average price of Rs 750 per share. The renowned investor didn't have any holding in Venus Pipes at the end of the December 2022 quarter, according to the shareholding pattern available on stock exchanges.

Fondly called the ‘Big Whale’ by the media, Kacholia is known more for his absence from the media cycles, avoiding interviews and journalists. He has said that he likes his portfolio to speak for itself, and has recently built a reputation for being the "whiz-kid" of stock markets. Kacholia has investments in over 20 stocks and has a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing stocks.

According to the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 42 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 1,965.8 crore.