English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homemarket NewsMultibagger stock: Ashish Kacholia portfolio share hits 52 week high post Q4 show

    Multibagger stock: Ashish Kacholia portfolio share hits 52-week high post Q4 show

    Multibagger stock: Ashish Kacholia portfolio share hits 52-week high post Q4 show
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Meghna Sen  May 26, 2023 1:17:25 PM IST (Updated)

    The stock of Venus Pipes & Tubes has witnessed significant buying activity as it has given multibagger returns of more than 200 percent to investors in just one year. Moreover, shares of Venus Pipes have zoomed 53 percent in the past 6 months.

    Shares of ace investor Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia-backed Venus Pipes & Tubes gained 3 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,040 apiece on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade. At 11:58 am, the script was trading 2.11 percent higher at Rs 1,030 per share. The stock has witnessed significant buying activity as it has given multibagger returns of more than 200 percent to investors in just one year. Moreover, shares of Venus Pipes have zoomed 53 percent in the past six months.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    The stock has been gaining in the last few trading sessions after the company posted a 66 percent increase in Q4 profit. The stock has shown very low volatility and traded with a 1-year beta of 0.3, according to data from Trendlyne. The price-to-book ratio stands at 6.5, which is high in the industry.
    The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X