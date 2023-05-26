The stock of Venus Pipes & Tubes has witnessed significant buying activity as it has given multibagger returns of more than 200 percent to investors in just one year. Moreover, shares of Venus Pipes have zoomed 53 percent in the past 6 months.

Shares of ace investor Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia-backed Venus Pipes & Tubes gained 3 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,040 apiece on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade. At 11:58 am, the script was trading 2.11 percent higher at Rs 1,030 per share. The stock has witnessed significant buying activity as it has given multibagger returns of more than 200 percent to investors in just one year. Moreover, shares of Venus Pipes have zoomed 53 percent in the past six months.

The stock has been gaining in the last few trading sessions after the company posted a 66 percent increase in Q4 profit. The stock has shown very low volatility and traded with a 1-year beta of 0.3, according to data from Trendlyne. The price-to-book ratio stands at 6.5, which is high in the industry.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.