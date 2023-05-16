Known as the Big Whale of Dalal Street, Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 42 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 1,913.7 crore. The marquee investor, along with Bengal Finance and Investments, picked up about 4.05 percent stake in Aeroflex Industries Limited, which will come out with an IPO soon

Shares of SAT Industries Ltd gained more than 4 percent in Tuesday's trade after renowned investor Ashish Kacholia, along with Bengal Finance and Investments, picked up about 4.05 percent stake in Aeroflex Industries Limited, a subsidiary of the BSE and NSE listed company, for an amount of Rs 40.56 crore.

On Tuesday, shares of Sat Industries Ltd opened at Rs 74.66 levels, and went on to hit an intra-day high of Rs 74.77 apiece. So far this year, the stock has rallied 7 percent, while it has gained 18 percent in the last one month. The shares have given multibagger returns to investors in the last one year period, rising as much as 100 percent.

Known as Big Whale of Dalal Street, Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 42 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 1,913.7 crore, according to the latest corporate shareholdings. The ace investor has investments in stocks with a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra, and manufacturing stocks, as per exchange filings.

According to data from the stock exchanges, SAT Industries has sold 4.05 percent equity shares held in its material subsidiary to Ashish Kacholia and Bengal Finance and Investments Private Limited. "The company has sold 4.05 percent equity shares held in its material subsidiary, Aeroflex Industries Limited to Ashish Kacholia and Bengal Finance and Investments Private Limited for an aggregate amount of Rs 40.56 crore," the company said in a filing.

Ashish Kacholia did not hold any stake in SAT Industries, according to the March 2023 shareholding pattern.

Aeroflex Ind to come out with IPO soon

SAT Industries holds 92.18 percent in Aeroflex Industries. The firm has recently filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise around Rs 350 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The offer with a face value of Rs 2 per equity share consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 160 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 17.5 million equity shares by promoters selling shareholders and promoter group.

On dividend history, Sat Industries has declared six dividends since September 16, 2004. In the past 12 months, Sat Industries has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 0.25 per share.

Aeroflex Industries — a subsidiary of listed SAT Industries — are manufacturers and suppliers of environmentally friendly metallic flexible flow solution products catering to global as well as domestic markets.