By Meghna Sen

Known as the Big Whale of Dalal Street, Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 42 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 1,913.7 crore. The marquee investor, along with Bengal Finance and Investments, picked up about 4.05 percent stake in Aeroflex Industries Limited, which will come out with an IPO soon

Shares of SAT Industries Ltd gained more than 4 percent in Tuesday's trade after renowned investor Ashish Kacholia, along with Bengal Finance and Investments, picked up about 4.05 percent stake in Aeroflex Industries Limited, a subsidiary of the BSE and NSE listed company, for an amount of Rs 40.56 crore. Live Tv Loading...

On Tuesday, shares of Sat Industries Ltd opened at Rs 74.66 levels, and went on to hit an intra-day high of Rs 74.77 apiece. So far this year, the stock has rallied 7 percent, while it has gained 18 percent in the last one month. The shares have given multibagger returns to investors in the last one year period, rising as much as 100 percent. ALSO READ: Astral market share will grow further, says CFO Hiranand Savlani; stock rallies