Known as the Big Whale of Dalal Street, Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 42 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 1,913.7 crore. The marquee investor, along with Bengal Finance and Investments, picked up about 4.05 percent stake in Aeroflex Industries Limited, which will come out with an IPO soon

Shares of SAT Industries Ltd gained more than 4 percent in Tuesday's trade after renowned investor Ashish Kacholia, along with Bengal Finance and Investments, picked up about 4.05 percent stake in Aeroflex Industries Limited, a subsidiary of the BSE and NSE listed company, for an amount of Rs 40.56 crore.

