Ashish Dhawan stock that gave 85% returns in 2023 downgraded to 'neutral' on weak growth prospect

In the last one month, the stock of Zensar Technologies has gained 14 percent, while it jumped 85 percent on a year-to-date basis. However, analysts at Motilal Oswal believe the growth prospects for FY24 are limited due to the prevailing weak macro environment.

The stock of Zensar Technologies, in which seasoned investor Ashish Dhawan, owns a stake has witnessed a substantial surge on the back of a new leadership — with Manish Tandon being appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) in mid-December and a sharp margin recovery over the last two quarters. The stock is up 600 basis points from a low of 8.5 percent in the second quarter of FY23.

The ace investor holds 2,400,000 company shares, which is 1.06 percent of total paid-up capital of the company, according to the March 2023 shareholding pattern.

On Friday, June 16, the scrip settled 0.86 percent higher at Rs 397 apiece on the NSE. In the last one month, the stock has gained 14 percent, while it jumped 85 percent on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT index fell 0.20 percent during the last one year.

Despite the increased optimism on medium-term growth, following the leadership change, analysts at Motilal Oswal believe the growth prospects for FY24 are limited due to the prevailing weak macro environment.

Macro headwinds

Given the elevated sensitivity to macro headwinds in a large part of its industry mix — retail, hi-tech, and manufacturing sectors contributing 56 percent of revenues — analysts expect Zensar to deliver a modest 3.4 percent year-on-year constant currency revenue growth in FY24.

Moreover, with the management’s focus on growth investments and limited headroom on operating metrics peak utilisation, record high offshoring, and low subcontracting expenses, the EBITDA margin is expected to stabilise, Motilal said.

After meeting Zensar's management, analysts said there was a general sense of weak demand, primarily driven by a macroeconomic slowdown, especially in the consumer, hi-tech and manufacturing sectors.

The management expects the growth recovery to be a gradual process, with the company improving its revenue performance to the third quadrant of its peer group in FY24, second quadrant in FY25, and aims to reach the top quadrant by FY26.

Margins have peaked at the current level

"Zensar was one of the most impacted companies in our coverage due to the constrained supply-side environment in FY22/23. The company registered a loss of c600bp due to rightsizing its hiring engine and fulfilling demand at high cost," said Motilal.

It further said the company has done a commendable job of recovering the margin over the last two quarters, and is now near its guided margin level of mid-teens.

Analysts expect the profitability to stabilise at its current levels (peak EBITDA margin estimate of 15 percent), which limit near-term earnings drivers and should result in earnings growth to mirror the weak topline performance going forward.

"The stock is currently trading at 16 times our FY25E earnings per share (in-line versus its peers at 17 times). The near-term catalysts are already priced into the stock, while the medium-term growth recovery (the management’s aspiration to achieve top quartile growth within three years) remains a work in progress," Motilal said.

Downgrading the stock to 'neutral' from 'buy,' analysts said Zensar's growth story is already factored into the price and it is trading at full valuation, leaving limited upside potential from its current level.

The weakening global environment and worsening economic conditions in key economies are adding to the challenges faced by the company for near- or mid-term growth recovery