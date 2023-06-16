Ashish Dhawan stock that gave 85% returns in 2023 downgraded to 'neutral' on weak growth prospect

By Meghna Sen

In the last one month, the stock of Zensar Technologies has gained 14 percent, while it jumped 85 percent on a year-to-date basis. However, analysts at Motilal Oswal believe the growth prospects for FY24 are limited due to the prevailing weak macro environment.

The stock of Zensar Technologies, in which seasoned investor Ashish Dhawan, owns a stake has witnessed a substantial surge on the back of a new leadership — with Manish Tandon being appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) in mid-December and a sharp margin recovery over the last two quarters. The stock is up 600 basis points from a low of 8.5 percent in the second quarter of FY23.

The ace investor holds 2,400,000 company shares, which is 1.06 percent of total paid-up capital of the company, according to the March 2023 shareholding pattern. On Friday, June 16, the scrip settled 0.86 percent higher at Rs 397 apiece on the NSE. In the last one month, the stock has gained 14 percent, while it jumped 85 percent on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT index fell 0.20 percent during the last one year.