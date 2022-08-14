    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Ashish Chauhan's appointment as NSE MD & CEO approved by shareholders

    Ashish Chauhan's appointment as NSE MD & CEO approved by shareholders

    Ashish Chauhan's appointment as NSE MD & CEO approved by shareholders
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    His appointment at the top post of the stock exchange was cleared by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on July 18.

    National Stock Exchange (NSE) shareholders have approved the appointment of Ashish Chauhan as managing director and chief executive officer with 99.99 percent votes.
    His appointment at the top post of the stock exchange was cleared by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on July 18.
    Chauhan was to serve as the MD and CEO of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) till his term expired in November. But Chauhan quit and was relieved of his roles and responsibilities at the exchange last month.
    Chauhan replaces Vikram Limaye, whose term at NSE ended on July 16. Although Limaye was eligible for reappointment, he did not seek an extension at the NSE.
    Chauhan will serve as MD & CEO at NSE for a five-year term.
    Also Read:
    Meet Ashish Chauhan — the new MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange

    Tags

    Ashish ChauhanBSENational Stock Exchange (NSE)

    Previous Article

    Trell is not being investigated for any financial irregularity: co-founder

    Next Article

    LIC awaits regulatory clarity to re-enter mediclaim segment

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng