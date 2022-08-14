Ashish Chauhan's appointment as NSE MD & CEO approved by shareholders

By CNBCTV18.com

National Stock Exchange (NSE) shareholders have approved the appointment of Ashish Chauhan as managing director and chief executive officer with 99.99 percent votes.

His appointment at the top post of the stock exchange was cleared by t he Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on July 18.

Chauhan was to serve as the MD and CEO of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) till his term expired in November. But Chauhan quit and was relieved of his roles and responsibilities at the exchange last month.

Chauhan replaces Vikram Limaye, whose term at NSE ended on July 16. Although Limaye was eligible for reappointment, he did not seek an extension at the NSE.

Chauhan will serve as MD & CEO at NSE for a five-year term.

