As shares crash, memes on startup giants hit upper circuit 

New Age companies are no stranger to memes, with most having various social media accounts of their own to promote their brands and services. Many, like Zomato and Paytm, often have humorous takes on current developments.

But as Zomato, Nykaa and Paytm shares continue to tumble in the months following their much-hyped public offerings, netizens have started to create memes at their expense.

Zomato has slipped by 19.97 percent during trading hours, on January 24, coming down by 27.82 percent since it was first listed on the market. Nykaa, which had one of the most successful IPO launches much like Zomato, also slipped by 12.68 percent. The share price of the beauty products e-tailer is down by 17.17 percent over the past month. While Paytm, whose disastrous IPO has eroded wealth and generated memes for months, only slipped by 4.61 percent in the Monday mayhem on January 24. The Paytm stock has lost 41.31 percent of its price since listing.

As a result of these drops, retail investors have flooded social media with memes to both laugh and cope.

“Paytm offering 40 percent cash back on its issue price. Zomato applied the discount code on itself. This is the New Economy!” tweeted one user.

Paytm offering 40% cash back on its issue priceZomato applied the discount code on itself..This is the New Economy! — Piyush Chaudhry (@piyushchaudhry) January 24, 2022

“If you had invested the money that you had spent, ordering on Zomato, in Zomato Shares, not only would you have lost that money, but you wouldn't have had that order too..,” quipped another user.

If you had invested the money that you had spent, ordering on Zomato, in Zomato Shares, not only would you have lost that money, but you wouldn't have had that order too.. — The Kaipullai (@thekaipullai) January 24, 2022

Here are some of the other reactions: