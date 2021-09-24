As Sensex roars to 60,000, market veteran Ramdeo Agarwal's word of caution

Market veteran Raamdeo Agarwal is of the view that it is nice to the market scale new peaks, but caution has been the buzzword even from the levels of 7,000-8,000 on the Nifty.

Market veteran Raamdeo Agarwal is of the view that it is nice to see the Sensex reach the 60,000 mark but caution has been the buzzword even from the levels of 7,000-8,000 on the Nifty.

At every milestone, key questions have been: How far can the market go? Can it correct?

"There is always a fear of correction and crash. However, now caution is a lot louder but that's been the journey of the last 15 months," Motilal Oswal Financial Services' Agarwal told CNBC-TV18.

Retail flow has been driving this market but this new money has not seen a bear market. Asked if that worries him, he said, “The way I look at is that every 7-8 years, there is a cleansing process, like in 1992-93. After 1992, there was expansion of 6-7 times, and then it got cleansed by 50 percent. It was then in 2000 and then 2007, and then we saw the last year. Immediately after cleansing, whatever the reason may be, whether it is Covid whether it is GFC, whether it is Y2K, when the cleansing happens, the market expands from there."

"So the market (Nifty50) has gone from 12,500 to 17,500. It is not that dramatic, but when you look from the 7,500 level, it looks like absolutely dramatic," the market guru added.

Agarwal doesn't believe the market is in for a major 50 percent kind of drop, but thinks a 10-15 percent drop can happen anytime. "It's part of life," he said.

"Secondly, I think the biggest thing is retail. Now this retail move is happening only because of the fact that KYC has become completely digital. So the retail influx, which was not happening for 25 years, has started happening now. We have 200 million LIC policies, 800 million bank accounts, and still counting. And we have only 40 million demat accounts; so that has to first go to 200 million. Now whether it takes two or three years, I don't know. But this is a phase in which the warm market and digital process will bring a lot many people," he said.

"Whatever stocks are sold, they are getting distributed... what the promoter is selling, what the advisors are selling; all the big labs are getting distributed among the retail players. So we have to watch how aggressive and how long this retail will keep pushing. But I think it is a three-, four- or five-year journey," Agarwal said.

Investment advice

"Investing is about playing safe. First, you have to protect your capital and look for adequate returns. I talk about investing not about speculation. Most of the people they do is speculation in the name of investing so you have to be very careful whether you are speculating or investing," he said.

Asked if he prefers the tried and tested Nifty50 stocks over high-beta midcap or smallcap names at the current juncture, he said: "There is nothing safe or unsafe. What is important is to see whether you have a process and whether you understand what you're buying. It can be large, it can be a microcap stock, it can be cyclical, and it can be very secular."

"It all depends on the value price but one has to be very careful because what is worth Rs 100 is selling for Rs 1,000 and what is worth Rs 1,000 is available for Rs 100-200," said Agrawal.

Speaking on the IT space, he said it is one sector that looks extremely interesting to him. "If you see the history of it, the sector was not there in 1995, and in 2000, it was $3-4 billion and last year, we did $150 billion. This year, it could be anybody's call, maybe $170-175 billion, which would be 17 percent overall industry growth," he elaborated.

“India is truly globally competent in the sector and thanks to this Covid, the world has realised two things: they have to go digital, and people can work from anywhere and you don't have to be in Seattle or LA or anywhere," he said, speaking on the IT sector.

"The combination of these two is bringing loads of orders for digital customisation on the laps of these guys. Now the issue is you can have the ambition to have a digital project today but the execution will take a 1-3 years. So, with my limited understanding, I think we are in a bigger than Y2K kind of opportunity and it is going to be prolonged,” he said.

He also said that as time passes, the order backlog will become bigger, and exhibition will become a big challenge. "Hence, these companies will command pricing power, and PE multiple rating," Agrawal said.

