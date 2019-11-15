Market
As market soars to new highs and economy sinks to fresh lows, what should investors do?
Updated : November 15, 2019 04:53 PM IST
Economists from SBI, JP Morgan, Citigroup and others drastically brought down their growth forecasts.
While you may wonder as to how long the market can remain oblivious to the growth worries, it is important to point out that the recent bounce in the Indian stock market mirrors the buoyancy in emerging markets.
If the global bounce continues, Indian markets could still do well, although they could likely be driven by a much narrower set of stocks.
