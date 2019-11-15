#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

As market soars to new highs and economy sinks to fresh lows, what should investors do?

Updated : November 15, 2019 04:53 PM IST

Economists from SBI, JP Morgan, Citigroup and others drastically brought down their growth forecasts.
While you may wonder as to how long the market can remain oblivious to the growth worries, it is important to point out that the recent bounce in the Indian stock market mirrors the buoyancy in emerging markets.
If the global bounce continues, Indian markets could still do well, although they could likely be driven by a much narrower set of stocks.
As market soars to new highs and economy sinks to fresh lows, what should investors do?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Vodafone Idea analysts’ concall: Govt wants to see 3 private players & 1 public player, says CEO

Vodafone Idea analysts’ concall: Govt wants to see 3 private players & 1 public player, says CEO

FASTag to become mandatory from December 1

FASTag to become mandatory from December 1

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV