As market soars to new highs and economy sinks to fresh lows, what should investors do?

It’s a classic conundrum. The stock market is looking bullish while the real economy is slowing down sharply. What should an investor do? Is the stock market telling us that the economy is about to revive? Or will the economy have the last word?

Consider the facts. The benchmark Nifty remains around 1.5 percent, or around 200 points, away from all-time highs. The Sensex has already raced past its previous highs. Meanwhile, economic growth remains weak and is projected to get weaker. September industrial production numbers have fallen 4 percent from a year ago (IP has actually missed expectations sharply for two months now).

OCTOBER DATA DISAPPOINTS



Diesel demand: (-) 7.4 percent YoY



Power supply: (-) 13 percent YoY



Coal India's output: (-) 21 percent YoY



No wonder economists from SBI, JP Morgan, Citigroup and others drastically brought down their growth forecasts. The sharpest cut came from Nomura, which now expects GDP growth to come in at just 4.9 percent compared with 5.7 percent earlier.

While you may wonder as to how long the market can remain oblivious to the growth worries, it is important to point out that the recent bounce in the Indian stock market mirrors the buoyancy in emerging markets. This global spike can be attributed to a variety of factors, including the Fed's liquidity injections and hopes of an interim trade deal.

THE BIG QUESTION

The question then becomes — can this global revival continue? There are no clear answers to this. The global worries are well known and don't warrant repeating here.

If the global bounce continues, Indian markets could still do well, although they could likely be driven by a much narrower set of stocks, which happen to - the favourites of foreign institutional investors.

What about the rest of the market then ? Credit Suisse in a recent report found that nearly 70 percent of BSE 500 stocks are more than 20 percent below their peaks, 60 percent are 30 percent from the peaks and just 67 are at or near all-time highs.