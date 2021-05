In this episode of Taking Stock, Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO – Equity at Kotak MF and Jai Bala, CMT at Cashthechaos.com spoke to CNBC-TV18 to discuss the week gone by and share market and technical opinions for the upcoming week.

Speaking about banks and financials, Upadhyaya said, "The commentary has been quite comfortable, people are looking to build positions in financials once again. As the economic activity picks up this is one segment which will have a direct correlation in terms of how lending growth will happen and also given the fact that asset quality had been quite stable and is expected to further improve as the economy open up this becomes a good sector to bet on."

On real estate demand, he explained, "At least at this point of time we believe that the worst may be over for the real estate sector. The changes that have happened in the real estate sector for example implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, (RERA), lower interest rates, more affordability, and work from home situation are leading to the need for bigger houses, larger houses. All of these have contributed to uptake that we have seen."

Next, Jai Bala spoke on the market and cryptocurrency, and elaborated, "Right now I am slightly bullish on the crypto markets, I know I am testing waters, I am actually deeply in the green for the market but I am not satisfied with the move that it has done at 30K. So the reason why this is important for the overall markets, as I said last time to the crypto markets are signal of animal spirits and that is the only factor that spilling over to the equity markets. If crypto starts to go up I think the bullish phase will come up for the market."

He added, "My case is that the crypto are going to go sideways and then bounce back higher so watch out for this."