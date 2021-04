The Nifty and the Sensex are down over 3 percent in trade on Monday as the banking index (Nifty Bank) has crashed over 5 percent. The fall is mainly due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the subsequent lockdowns and restrictions being announced by the centre and state governments. The street is worried about another halt at a time when the economy had just started to recover properly.

On today's crash, Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra AMC said, “When cases are rising and prognosis for future is not that clear, on one side there is vaccination, on another side, there is Kumbh Mela and election rallies - so clearly the market is trying to take a guess as to what could be the impact for the June quarterly results of listed companies. They will undoubtedly benefit post lockdown let us say that will be in September or December quarter buy as of today market is trying to guess what could be the impact for June quarterly numbers and trying to take a correction.”

Speaking about finance stocks Shah said, “Financials services sector are high beta sector on economic recovery. When the economy does well they do better than the economy and obviously, when the economy does not do well, they do worse than the economy. There was a run-up in PSU banks and NBFCs and now with this fever of lockdown impacting economic activity people are going back to basic to check out what will be the NPA impact. My feeling is right it is difficult to take a call on the financial services sector as a whole, it is more of a bottom-up story.”

He further added, “We at Kotak Mutual Funds have remained overweight on private sector banks, general insurance company and we have generally remained by and large underweight on NBFC, as well as PSU banks at this point of time.”

On the healthcare and pharma sector Shah said, “If the economy goes into a lockdown scenario then defensives like IT, pharma, and FMCG will do well. On the other hand, if economic momentum continues to remain strong then cyclicals are likely to do well.”

