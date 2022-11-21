Arvind Limited partners with PurFi Global to produe fibre from textile waste

The joint venture is expected to start construction in the fourth quarter of 2022. Full production is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Leading textiles manufacturer Arvind Ltd. has partnered with PurFi Global LLC to manage textile waste and produce virgin quality fibres for reuse from the waste under a joint venture.

Under the partnership, two production lines with an estimated investment of Rs 200-250 crore would be set up to produce fibres from textile waste.

PurFi Global LLC is a sustainable technology company specialising in rejuvenating textile waste into virgin quality products.

PurFi and Arvind will locate the first in a series of planned fibre rejuvenation facilities near one of Arvind’s manufacturing facilities in India. This facility will process textile wastes – white cotton, coloured cotton, denim and synthetics – into virgin quality fibres for reuse from two lines.

Each line will have a 5,500-ton capacity per year with plans to expand over the next five years.

Expansion plans include an additional production line that removes elastomers from fabrics utilising another of PurFi’s proprietary technologies.

Arvind Ltd. expects that its partnership with PurFi will enable the company to expand on its decades-long commitment to extending sustainable practices into every aspect of the business.

The textile industry generates more than 64 billion pounds of post-industrial textile waste and 284 billion pounds of post-consumer waste annually. Yet only 12 percent of textiles globally are recycled, and about 1 percent are upcycled.

Arvind is a textile-to-retail conglomerate with a focus on textiles, apparel, advanced materials, environmental solutions, telecom and omnichannel commerce. Arvind Limited is an integrated solutions provider in textiles with strong fibre-to-fashion capabilities for a global customer base.

Shares of Arvind Ltd. ended 0.5 percent lower at Rs 91.15.