Kolkata-based microfinance lender Arohan Financial Services has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offering (IPO). The issue size, as per a source, could be around Rs 1,750-1,800 crore.

The company, in its DRHP, stated that it may raise Rs 150 crore via pre-IPO placement, a source said.

The public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 850 crore and an offer for sale of 2,70,55,893 equity shares by Maj Invest Financial Inclusion Fund II K/S, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Tano India Private Equity Fund II, TR Capital III Mauritius and Aavishkaar Goodwell India Microfinance Development Company II.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the books running lead managers (BRLMs) to the issue.