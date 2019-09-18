Market

Are debt funds a good investment in volatile market? ICICI Securities has the answer

Updated : September 18, 2019 10:01 AM IST

Indian debt market witnessed a significant rally last year with benchmark 10-year G-Sec yield correcting from around 8 percent in September 2018 to currently around 6.5 percent.

Overall, according to a report by ICICI Securities, short-term funds or corporate bond funds, which have not witnessed any downgrades delivered returns of around 10 percent last 1 year.