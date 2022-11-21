Archean Chemical shares list at 10% premium over issue price

On BSE, Archean Chemical listed at Rs 449 apiece against the issue price of Rs 386-407. The stock started its trading journey at Rs 450 apiece on NSE — a 10.6 percent premium to the issue price.
Marine chemical manufacturer Archean Chemical Industries made a strong debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday, listing at a premium over issue price to the upper end of the IPO price range. On BSE, Archean Chemical listed at Rs 449 apiece against the issue price of Rs 386-407. The stock started its trading journey at Rs 450 apiece on NSE — a 10.6 percent premium to the issue price.
Recommended ArticlesView All
A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm
IST4 Min(s) Read
Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it
IST4 Min(s) Read
Shareholders, not firms, to bear share buyback tax burden. Here's what Sebi's proposal means for you
IST4 Min(s) Read
Archean Chemical's IPO, to raise up to Rs 1,462.3 crore, started on November 9 and concluded on November 11 with a subscription of 32.3 times. Out of the total shares on offer, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, 75 percent were reserved for QIBs and 10 percent for retail investors.
According to provisional exchange data, Archean Chemical received bids for 64.3 crore shares against the 1.99 crore shares on offer during the subscription period.
A marine chemical manufacturer, Archean Chemical produces and exports bromine, industrial salt, and sulphate of potash across the globe. In FY 2020-21, the company was the largest exporter of industrial salt in the country with exports of 2.7 million MT.
The company will be looking to raise Rs 1,462.31 crore from the IPO, which consists of the issuance of fresh shares worth Rs 805 crore along with an offer for sale (OFS) where existing promoters and shareholders will be selling around 1,61,50,000 equity shares. Existing shareholders and promoters India Resurgence Fund II, Chemikas Speciality, India Resurgence Fund and Piramal Natural Resources will be offloading their stakes in Archean Chemicals.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!