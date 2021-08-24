Aptus Value lists at 5% discount at Rs 333 apiece on NSE

Aptus Value Housing Finance shares were listed at a discount of Rs 20 or 5.67 percent on NSE Tuesday. Its shares were listed at Rs 333, against its issue price of Rs 353. On BSE, its shares were listed at Rs 329.95 -- Rs 23.05 or 6.53 percent lower than its issue price.

The retail-focused housing finance company had a market capitalisation of Rs 16,351 at the time of listing. Its IPO was well-subscribed, oversubscribed by investors.

Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 32.41 times of the portion reserved for them, whereas retail investors had subscribed 35 percent of the reserved portion. Non-institutional investors had subscribed 33.91 times the portion reserved for them.

The IPO comprised of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 500 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 2,234.84-2,280.05 crore by promoters. The issue closed on Thursday, August 12.

Aptus started operations in June 2010 as a retail affordable housing financier. The company lends to the low-ticket, high-yield segment, and targets low- and middle-income self-employed customers in rural and semi-urban markets. It also targets first-time homebuyers. The company's portfolio comprises of purchase and self-construction of a residential property, home improvement and extension loans, loans against property and business loans.