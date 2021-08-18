Aptus Value IPO share allotment today; here's how to check application status

The initial public offer (IPO) of Aptus Value Housing Finance India, which received 17.20 times subscription on the closing day of the offer, is likely to finalise the share allotment today.

Once it is done, the status can be checked online at either the BSE website or at the official registrar KFintech Private Limited website.

The BSE link to check one's share allotment status is bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Subscribers who want to check application status online at the official registrar website can log into kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

The Rs 2,780-crore Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO received bids for 94,82,42,442 shares against 5,51,28,500 shares on offer, according to exchanges data.

ALSO READ | India International Exchange to facilitate buying & selling of foreign stocks

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 32.41 times subscription, while those for non-institutional investors 33.91 times and Retail Individual Investors(RIIs) 1.35 times. The initial public offer (IPO) had a fresh issue of up to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,45,90,695 equity shares.

The issue was in a price range of Rs 346-353 per share.

The company has a strong capital sponsorship by marquee investors like Westbridge, Malabar Investments, Sequoia Capital, Steadview Capital, and Madison India. ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Edelweiss Financial Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company were the managers of the offer.

-With inputs from PTI