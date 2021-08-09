Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO to open today. Here are the key things to know

Aptus Value Housing Finance India's initial public offer (IPO) to raise up to Rs 2,780 crore will open for subscription on Tuesday, and close on Thursday, August 12. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 500 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 2,234.84-2,280.05 crore by promoters.

Here are the key things to know about the Aptus Value IPO:

IPO dates: The issue will open for subscription on August 10 and close on August 12.

The IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of shares and an offer for sale by promoters.

Promoters: M Anandan, 71, also CMD of the company; Padma Anandan, 62

Investor quota: While 50 percent of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 35 percent is for retail investors. A quota of 15 percent is kept for non-institutional investors.

Issue price: The company has set a price band of Rs 346-353 for the public offer.

Lot size: Shares will be offered in multiples of 42. At the upper end of the price band, one lot will cost investors Rs 14,826.

MCap: The company is expected to command a market value of Rs 17,157-17,494 crore after the issue.

After the fund-raise, the company’s price/book value (P/BV) ratio would be 6.92x and 7.06x at the lower and upper end of the price band respectively

Book Running Lead Managers/Registrar: ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the BRLMs to the issue, and KFin Technologies is the registrar.

Company profile: Aptus started operations in June 2010 as a retail affordable housing financier. The company lends to the low-ticket, high-yield segment, and targets low- and middle-income self-employed customers in rural and semi urban markets. It also targets first-time homebuyers. The company's portfolio comprises of purchase and self construction of residential property, home improvement and extension loans, loans against property and business loans.

Aptus operates from a network of 190 branches covering over 75 districts spread across the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, of which, a 52 percent loan book is from Tamil Nadu.

Shareholding Pattern: Pre-IPO

Name Holding WestBridge Crossover Fund 35.67% M Anandan 19.98% JIH II LLC 8.69% Padma Anandan 5.19% Aravali Invt Holdings 4.11% Malabar India Fund 4.06% Malabar Select Fund 3.83% Madison India Opportunities 3.65% Steadview Capital Mauritius Ltd 3.35% SCI Investments VI 3.32% GHIOF Mauritius 2.08% A R Chadha & Co India Pvt Ltd 1.26% M A Alagappan 1.22%

SWOT analysis

Strength Weakness ROBUSTLY CAPITALISED Concentration risk: Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh form ~80% of AUM Strong spreads & NIMs compared to peers 4%-5% collections are digital Niche focus ensures low dependency on govt actions Opportunities Threats Affordable housing segment provides huge opportunity to grow Loan growth has largely been in last 2-3 years Unseasoned exposure of the book Ticket size is on lower side at Rs7.5 lakh only Pricing power sustainability along with low NPAs is difficult Volatility into 30+ days past due is higher compared to peers & PCR is low Private equity dominate shareholding (founding promoter is old)

Peer Comparison

FY21 Aptus Aavas Home First Fin AUM, Rs cr 4,070.00 9,454.30 4,141.10 ROE, % 14.47 12.91 8.7 ROA, % 6.46 3.49 2.5 NIM, % 10.1 7.71 4.7 CRAR 73.63 54.54 56.2 GNPA, %, Q1FY22 2.00# 1.14 1.8 Rating A+/Stable ICRA AA-/Stable ICRA A+/Stable ICRA P/BV, FY21 7.06* 7.35 3.29 *BV includes IPO proceeds #GNPA as of 10th July’21

Key financials

NIM at 10.26% or around 10% is truly unheard of in the HFC sector (based on ROA tree, reported NIM is 10.1%)

ROA Tree % FY21 FY20 FY19 Interest Income 15.34 15.27 13.83 Interest Expense 5.08 5.81 5.17 NII 10.26 9.46 8.66 Other Income 0.77 1.21 1.17 Net Income 11.03 10.67 9.83 Opex 2.4 2.78 2.98 Operating profits 8.63 7.89 6.85 Provisions 0.14 0.11 0.05 PBT 8.48 7.78 6.8 Tax 1.92 1.14 1.83 ROA 6.56 6.64 4.96

Ratios % NIM GNPA 10th July'22 NA 2.00 FY21 10.10 0.68 FY20 9.90 0.70 FY19 10.32 0.40

AUM mix: Sharp rise in LAP’s share in AUM

AUX mix % FY21 FY20 FY19 Home Loans 51.7 52.27 54.26 Loans Against Property 21.89 18.28 13.48 Business Loans 26.41 29.45 32.26

P&L Rs crore FY21 FY20 FY19 Interest Income 623.89 485.23 310.89 Interest Expense 206.53 184.55 116.22 NII 417.36 300.68 194.67 Other Income 31.35 38.49 26.23 Net Income 448.71 339.17 220.90 Opex 97.80 88.45 67.02 Operating profits 350.91 250.72 153.88 Provisions 5.82 3.43 1.17 PBT 345.09 247.29 152.71 Tax 78.15 36.28 41.22 PAT 266.94 211.01 111.48