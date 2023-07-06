Apollo Tyres and Tata Power show promising growth potential, says analyst

Vishal Malkan's top stock recommendations, Apollo Tyres and Tata Power, present enticing opportunities for investors. With Apollo Tyres set to reach new heights and Tata Power displaying positive indicators, these stocks have the potential to deliver substantial returns.

Market analyst Vishal Malkan, recently shared his top two stock recommendations with CNBC-TV18. Malkan's expertise and track record make his insights highly sought after by investors. His recommended to buy Apollo Tyres and Tata Power, which have shown significant potential for growth in recent trading sessions.

Apollo Tyres has experienced a positive momentum after a brief period of correction above the Rs 400 mark. Malkan believes that the stock is poised to continue its upward trajectory, targeting a new range of Rs 440-450 in the next few trading sessions. To mitigate risks, he suggested a stop loss at Rs 395.

Notably, Apollo Tyres witnessed a remarkable surge of more than 3 percent in the last month, indicating growing investor confidence.

Malkan's second recommendation Tata Power has displayed a notable breakthrough, surpassing the resistance level of Rs 225 with significant trading volume. Analyzing the daily and weekly charts, Malkan highlighted positive patterns that bode well for the stock's future performance. He advised investors to set a stop loss at Rs 222 while targeting upside levels of Rs 245-250.

Impressively, Tata Power has witnessed an impressive gain of over 4 percent in the past month, further validating Malkan's recommendation.

Apollo Tyres and Tata Power both demonstrate strong growth potential, making them compelling options for investors seeking profitable opportunities.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.