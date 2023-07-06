Apollo Tyres and Tata Power show promising growth potential, says analyst

CNBC TV18
Jul 6, 2023

Vishal Malkan's top stock recommendations, Apollo Tyres and Tata Power, present enticing opportunities for investors. With Apollo Tyres set to reach new heights and Tata Power displaying positive indicators, these stocks have the potential to deliver substantial returns.

Market analyst Vishal Malkan, recently shared his top two stock recommendations with CNBC-TV18. Malkan's expertise and track record make his insights highly sought after by investors. His recommended to buy Apollo Tyres and Tata Power, which have shown significant potential for growth in recent trading sessions.

Apollo Tyres has experienced a positive momentum after a brief period of correction above the Rs 400 mark. Malkan believes that the stock is poised to continue its upward trajectory, targeting a new range of Rs 440-450 in the next few trading sessions. To mitigate risks, he suggested a stop loss at Rs 395.
