Technical stock picks | Apollo Hospitals, Tata Power, Coal India, AU Small Finance Bank and Cummins on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani at Technical Trends share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Apollo Hospitals. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 5,280, and an upside target of Rs 5,500. Shares have gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy on Tata Power. The stock had a big breakout on Friday. Thakkar advises a stop loss of Rs 230, and an upside target Rs 245. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.

IRCTC is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 653 and a stop loss of Rs 622.

Thakkar’s solitary sell call is on Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 230.50 and a downside target of Rs 220. Shares have declined more than 1 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Apollo Hospitals. The stock has hit a record high recently. He advises a stop loss of Rs 5,200.

Sukhani's intraday short is on AU Small Finance Bank. The stock has broken below its support level. He advises a stop loss of Rs 735. Shares are down more than 3 percent over the last month.

Sukhani also has a buy call on Cummins India with a stop loss at Rs 1,900. The stock has gained more than 5 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends buying Hindustan Aeronautics. The stock hasn’t actually broken out, but it is experiencing some tailwinds. Sukhani anticipates a breakout and recommends a stop loss of Rs 3,800. Shares are up more than 3 percent over the last month.