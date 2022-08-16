Apollo posted weak results but brokerages see up to 22% upside — here's why

By CNBCTV18.com

Apollo Hospitals shares gained over a percent on Tuesday after brokerages raised their target price for the stock post its first-quarter earnings announcement, indicating an upside of up to 22 percent.

The stock was trading a percent higher at Rs 4,348 per share on BSE at the time of writing. It has gained 11 percent in last one month, however, it has declined 13 percent so far this year.

The rise in the stock price comes after the shares slumped nearly 4 percent last week on the company's weak Q1 results.

The Chennai-based healthcare group reported a 35.33 percent fall in the consolidated net profit to Rs 323.78 crore owing to a marginal revenue growth and a rise in expenses, as compared to Rs 500.68 crore during the same period last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew to Rs 3,795.6 crore as against Rs 3,760.21 crore on a year-on-year basis. Total income stood at Rs 3,811.66 crore in Q1 as compared to Rs 3,784.85 crore during Q1 FY22.

The company's hospitals business saw 60 percent occupancy and it expects to move to 70 percent occupancy as COVID impact eases.

"Apollo 24/7 is one of the fastest growing within the digital health space. Will have around Rs 3,000 crore that company can put into capex," said Suneeta Reddy, MD, Apollo Hospitals, in an interview with CNBC-TV18. Reddy expects the company to close this year with a revenue of 12 percent from international patients.

Global financial services firm HSBC has maintained a 'Buy' call on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 5,020 from Rs 4,810, saying that the hospital segment showed growth momentum during Q1 and that the outlook remains steady on visible growth drivers.

Credit Suisse has an 'Outperform' call on the stock and has raised the target price to Rs 4,960 from Rs 4,350 a share. It said that the hospitals business has done better than expected while online pharmacy is gaining traction too. "We Change FY23/FY24/ FY25 EPS Estimates By -6%/7%/9%," said CS.

Morgan Stanley is also overweight on the stock with a target price of Rs 5,332 per share. It said that the balance sheet is now strong with the outlook good for each of the three businesses. "Online platform has started to take shape," said MS, adding that it expects mid-to-high-teens growth from the current network.

Goldman Sachs has also maintained a 'Buy' call on the stock with the target raised to Rs 4,900 per share from Rs 4,500 per share. GS highlighted that the company is confident of 20 percent growth for the offline pharmacy business and improvement in the hospitals margins by 200-300 basis points. "We revise our FY23-25 EBITDA estimates by -7% to 6%," it said.