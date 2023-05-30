Apollo Hospitals Q4 profit rises 50% to Rs 146 cr; Rs 9 per share dividend declared

Apollo Hospitals, the most expensive hospital stock among its peers, is the last of the Nifty 50 names to report its March quarter earnings on Tuesday. Shares of Apollo Hospitals were at Rs 4,576, down 1.39 percent during Tuesday's late noon deals.

Chennai-headquartered Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday recorded a 50 percent increase in net profit at Rs 146 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, as compared to a profit of Rs 97 crore, in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. However, the profit figure was lower than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 193 crore.

The leading hospital chain's revenue from operations jumped 21 percent to Rs 4,302 crore in the quarter under review. The same was Rs 3,546 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at Rs 488 crore, up 5.4 percent from Rs Rs 463.3 crore in the year-ago period, while margins plunged to 11.4 percent during the quarter under review, as against 13.1 percent in the same quarter of last fiscal.

The multinational healthcare group has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share (180 percent) of the face value of Rs 5 per share to the shareholders of the firm for financial year (FY) 2022-2023. The record date has been fixed as Saturday, August 19, 2023.

"The Board has fixed the record date as Saturday, August 19, 2023 for the purpose of determining the names of the shareholders who are entitled for the final dividend and also for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting," the company said.

The dividend recommended by the Board is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the company.

The Board had earlier declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for fiscal FY23. The record date for the payment was February 24, 2023 and the same was paid on March 10, 2023.