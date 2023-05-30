Apollo Hospitals Q4 profit rises 50% to Rs 146 cr; Rs 9 per share dividend declared

Apollo Hospitals, the most expensive hospital stock among its peers, is the last of the Nifty 50 names to report its March quarter earnings on Tuesday. Shares of Apollo Hospitals were at Rs 4,576, down 1.39 percent during Tuesday's late noon deals.

Chennai-headquartered Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday recorded a 50 percent increase in net profit at Rs 146 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, as compared to a profit of Rs 97 crore, in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Apollo Hospitals, the most expensive hospital stock among its peers, is the last of the Nifty 50 names to report its March quarter earnings today.

The leading hospital chain's revenue from operations jumped 21 percent to Rs 4,302 crore in the March quarter. The company had reported revenues of Rs 3,546 crore in the last year period.

The multinational healthcare group has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share (180 percent) of the face value of Rs 5 per share to the shareholders of the firm for financial year (FY) 2022-2023. The record date has been fixed as Saturday, August 19, 2023.