Apollo Hospitals Q1 profit drops 46% to Rs 173 cr, misses estimates; revenue rises 16%

By Meghna Sen  Aug 11, 2023 2:19:06 PM IST (Published)

Apollo Hospitals Q1 Results: Consolidated revenue during the June quarter stood at Rs 4,417.8 crore, up 16 percent YoY. Total expenses, meanwhile surged 18 percent on-year to Rs 4,181.9 crore.

Healthcare chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Friday reported a 46.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 173 crore in the first quarter of FY24 amid higher expenses. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 324 crore in the same period last fiscal, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
The profit figure was lower than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 192.8 crore.
Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,417.8 crore, up 16 percent as against Rs 3,795.6 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses, meanwhile surged 18 percent YoY to Rs 4,181.9 crore, compared to Rs 3,545 crore in the year-ago quarter of last fiscal.
