Apollo Hospitals Q1 Results: Consolidated revenue during the June quarter stood at Rs 4,417.8 crore, up 16 percent YoY. Total expenses, meanwhile surged 18 percent on-year to Rs 4,181.9 crore.

Healthcare chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Friday reported a 46.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 173 crore in the first quarter of FY24 amid higher expenses. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 324 crore in the same period last fiscal, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Share Market Live NSE

The profit figure was lower than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 192.8 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,417.8 crore, up 16 percent as against Rs 3,795.6 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses, meanwhile, surged 18 percent YoY to Rs 4,181.9 crore, compared to Rs 3,545 crore in the year-ago quarter of last fiscal.

Operating profit, calculated as EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), stood at of Rs 509 crore for the quarter under review. Meanwhile, margins during the quarter shrunk by 140 basis points to 11.5 percent.

Revenues of the healthcare division rose 13 percent to Rs 2,294 crore in the Q1 compared to Rs 2,023 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Revenue from existing hospitals surged 10 percent, while that from the new hospitals rose 23 percent during the reporting period.

"As we step into the next quarter, our focus remains steadfast – to augment our doctors’ expertise and revolutionize the overall patient experience as we continue steering Apollo towards a future where healthcare is proactive, personalized, and accessible to all," said Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited were trading 0.15 percent lower at Rs 4,915 apiece on the NSE during Friday's afternoon deals. The stock declined 6.39 percent in the last one month, while it gained 10.45 percent so far this year.