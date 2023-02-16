Here is why Apollo Hospitals ended as the third best performer on the Nifty 50 on Thursday

In the December quarter, Apollo Hospitals reported its highest-ever quarterly investments, while the burn rate peaked, said the company.
Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd. ended 3.4 percent higher on Thursday after leading brokerage firms remained bullish on the stock.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation
Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework
Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Jefferies has increased its price target on Apollo Hospitals to Rs 5,375 per equity share while maintaining a Buy call on the stock. The revised target implies a potential upside of 26 percent from Wednesday's close.
Another brokerage firm, Citi, has maintained its Buy rating on the hospital chain stock and set a target price of Rs 5,420 per share.
HSBC had a minor revision in its price target on Apollo Hospitals to Rs 5,330 from Rs 5,340 earlier. The brokerage cites tapering losses for the 24/7 business along with rising gross merchandise volumes (GMV) as a key catalyst for the stock going forward.
Motilal Oswal believes that Apollo Hospitals' return-ratios will expand by 300 basis points over financial year 2023-25. The brokerage has a price target of Rs 5,700.
In the December quarter, Apollo Hospitals’ revenue grew by 17 percent year-on-year, in line with the Street’s expectations. Its EBITDA margin narrowed to 11.9 percent from 16.1 percent last year and also missed estimates of 12.5 percent.
In the December quarter, Apollo Hospitals reported its highest-ever quarterly investments, while the burn rate peaked, said the company.