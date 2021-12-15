Any significant dips buying opportunity: Standard Chartered Wealth

Steve Brice, CIO, Standard Chartered Wealth Management said he has been overweight on India in 2021 and expects other markets in Asia to pick up hereon.

Any significant dips will be a buying opportunity for investors, said Steve Brice, CIO, Standard Chartered Wealth Management, on Wednesday.

“If we look over the next 12 months, we think that this is a false flag, and therefore any significant dips will be buying opportunity for investors,” he said.

Brice has been overweight on India in 2021 and expects other markets in Asia to pick up hereon. "We have seen a V-shaped recovery so far," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“We have actually been overweight India for all of 2021, but we have just downgraded it to neutral within Asia ex-Japan and we feel that, obviously, it had a very strong run so far this year and outperformed Asia by a significant margin and now we feel that maybe we will see some other areas of Asia starting to pick up,” said Brice.

Talking about Omicron, he said the new variant of COVID-19 looks more transmissible but the symptoms seem milder.

“Omicron variant looks, obviously, very transmissible, but in terms of the symptoms that are involved looks a lot lower or lesser than the Delta variant, for instance, and also the vaccines look reasonably effective against allowing hospitalization,” Brice said.

