Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-Equity, Kotak Mutual Fund, believes that the market is in a correction mode now and any further correction would be a good opportunity to accumulate.

“We seem to be in a correction mode now,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Upadhyaya believes overall there is going to be a significant earnings growth during the March quarter and that should continue into the June quarter as well.

"When you are staring at large amount of earnings growth over the next two quarters, it is difficult to believe that market will make a very large correction," he said.

“So to that extent, we believe that correction would be shallow and also more time-wise and that should give us opportunities to fill up our portfolio in pockets where we believe there could be stronger recovery,” he mentioned.

Upadhyaya has been looking at some stock specific opportunities in pharmaceutical sector now.

“With the correction, we believe there are some stocks we can look at re-entering. So we have been looking at some of these opportunities in pharma sector at this point of time,” he said.

He believes pharmaceutical sector may perform better than the IT sector as against the benchmark indices. “IT has done quite well and it is still at higher levels. Compared to IT, pharma from hereon could give better performance as against the indices,” he shared.

In terms of auto sector, he said, “Overall this segment looks good in terms of outlook and we continue to have positions into them.”