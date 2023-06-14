Anupam Rasayan shares gain over 4% after bagging Rs 2,195 crore supply deal from Japanese firm

The contract is for five years and the supply will commence from 2025. The supply will start after the successful validation of the product. The validation phase will be for the next 18 months.

Shares of custom synthesis and specialty chemical player Anupam Rasayan spurted more than 4 percent on Wednesday after the company announced bagging a Rs 2,186 crore supply contract from a Japanese company. Anupam Rasayan informed bourses that it has signed a letter of intent worth $265 million (Rs 2,186 crore) with a leading Japanese speciality chemical company to supply a life science active ingredient.

The company said that the contract is for five years and the supply will commence from 2025.

The supply will start after the successful validation of the product. The validation phase will be for the next 18 months.

The life science active ingredient will be manufactured in the company’s existing multipurpose manufacturing facilities.

Last month, Anupam Rasayan announced renewing a long-term contract worth revenue of $53 million (Rs 436 crore) with one of the leading German multinationals for the supply of patented life science speciality chemical for the next three years on an exclusive basis.

While the stock has declined by around 6 percent in the past month, Anupam Rasayan shares gained more than 46 percent in the past three months and around 84 percent in the past year.

The company reported a 22.94 percent increase in net profit at Rs 56.68 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 46.1 crore in the year-ago period.

The company management had said that the inventory days declined to 250 days in FY2023 against 291 days in the previous year. It expects inventory days in the range of 200-220 days by the end of the financial year 2024.

Anupam Rasayan shares rose more than 4 percent to hit a high of Rs 1150 apiece on BSE. The stock was trading 2.4 percent higher at Rs 1112.10 apiece at 9.37 AM on BSE.