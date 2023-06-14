Anupam Rasayan shares gain over 4% after bagging Rs 2,195 crore supply deal from Japanese firm

By CNBCTV18.com

The contract is for five years and the supply will commence from 2025. The supply will start after the successful validation of the product. The validation phase will be for the next 18 months.

Shares of custom synthesis and specialty chemical player Anupam Rasayan spurted more than 4 percent on Wednesday after the company announced bagging a Rs 2,186 crore supply contract from a Japanese company. Anupam Rasayan informed bourses that it has signed a letter of intent worth $265 million (Rs 2,186 crore) with a leading Japanese speciality chemical company to supply a life science active ingredient.

