The allotment for the Rs 760 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Anupam Rasayan is likely to be finalised on March 19. Investors can check their allotment status on the issue's registrar KFin Tech's website as well as on BSE.

The IPO, which was subscribed 44 times, was open from March 12 to March 16. It's price band was set at Rs 553-555 per share. Anupam Rasayan shares are likely to be listed on the bourses on March 24, 2021. The issue proceeds would be used mainly for repayment of debt worth Rs 556.20 crore. As of September, the company had a total debt of Rs 861.58 crore.

Axis Capital, Ambit Private, IIFL Securities and JM Financial are the merchant bankers for the issue.

Here's how to check allotment status:

On BSE

1. On the official BSE website, click on the application check link or click here.

2. Select 'equity as an issue type and select 'Anupam Rasayan' from the drop-down list.

3. Insert your application number and PAN and press enter.

4. Prove that you are a human by clicking on the check box and click on the search button.

On the Registrar's website

1. Visit KFin Tech's website by clicking here.

2. From the list, select the IPO name.

3. Choose one from the application number, Client id, or PAN.

4. If you are selecting the application number, select the application type from ASBA or Non-ASBA, then enter the application number.

5. If you are selecting DP or Client id, select your depository and enter the id.

6. Enter the captcha and hit submit.

If you don't get the allotment, then the amount will be refunded to your bank account. According to the company prospectus, the initiation of refunds will begin on March 22 and the amount will be credited by March 23.