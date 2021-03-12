  • SENSEX
Anupam Rasayan IPO opens for subscription: Here are the key facts

Updated : March 12, 2021 11:57 AM IST

The issue, which will close on March 16, aims to raise Rs 760 crore through the IPO.
The company on March 10 raised Rs 225 crore from 15 anchor investors at Rs 555 per share, ahead of its initial share-sale.
The price band for the issue has been set at Rs 553-555 per share.
