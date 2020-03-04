Market
Antony Waste Handling IPO subscribed 9% on Day 1
Updated : March 04, 2020 11:48 PM IST
The IPO to raise about Rs 206 crore received bids for 4,29,600 shares against the total issue size of 48,20,508 shares, according to the NSE data.
Non-institutional investors category was subscribed 13 percent and retail individual investors 12 per cent.
The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 35 crore and an offer for sale of 57,00,000 shares, including anchor portion of 20,65,932 shares.