Market 'Only for high risk takers': Brokers cautious on Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO Updated : December 21, 2020 11:03 AM IST The company has fixed the price band at Rs 313-315 per share for the issue which closes on December 23. Prabhudas Lilladher recommends subscribing to the issue on a near term basis. Geojit recommends subscribing to the issue from a long-term perspective on the back of attractive valuation, healthy margins Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.