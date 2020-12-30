Antony Waste Handling Cell Allotment status: Here's a step-by-step guide to check

The allotment of shares for Antony Waste Handling Cell's initial public offering (IPO) has been finalised. The issue, which opened between December 21 and December 23 was subscribed 15 times. The Rs 300-crore IPO had a pice band fixed at Rs 313-315 per share.

Investors can check their status in a few easy steps on its registrar's website as well as on the BSE.

The status will only appear if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account. Equity shares will get credited to Demat accounts of eligible investors around December 31, as per the prospectus.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

Through the website of registrar - Linkintime

1) Visit the website: https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

2) Select IPO name from the dropdown

3) Enter Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit

On BSE:

1) Visit the website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name—"Antony Waste Handling Cell"

3) Enter your application number and PAN card number

4) Click on the "Search" button

Most brokerages had advised caution on the IPO and suggest only high-risk investors invest in it on the back of dependency on municipal authorities for a major portion of the revenue. According to SMC Global, the firm is looking to capitalise on the growth opportunities in the municipal solid waste (MSW) management sector by continued focus on bidding for such projects. A high-risk taker may opt for the issue, it added.

This is the second attempt by the firm's IPO. In March 2020, Antony Waste had tried to launch its IPO of around Rs 200 crore, but due to tepid investor response and extremely weak markets, the IPO failed to get sail through.