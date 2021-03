Antique Stock Broking has resumed coverage on Minda Industries with a ‘hold’ rating, and a price target of Rs 580 for the stock.

The Antique note stated that the company “has expanded its presence in the faster-growing segments like sensors, infotainment systems, airbags, embedded systems, etc. The recent realignment of business domains will lead to the centralization of functions, like procurement, finance, marketing, technology, etc., thus resulting in benefits of scale. Minda has also increased its focus on exports and international sales”.

The company has a diversified product portfolio, which will benefit from auto demand growth, premiumization, rising content per vehicle and new customer/order wins. Its core product segments of switches, lighting systems, acoustics and alloy-wheels benefit from rise in content per vehicle led by premiumization and increasing localization,” the note added.

Antique also expects Minda Industries to report earnings per share (EPS) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44 percent between the 2020 and 2023 fiscal.