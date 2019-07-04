Another hope-rally in midcaps but how different is this?

After a spectacular 2017, the midcap space has gone through a bear market for almost two years now. Every rally is looked at with disbelief and what hasn’t helped is the crisis of confidence arising out of multiple promoter related issues including some with the bluest of blue chips in the broader market. A recent google trend analysis shows that the term “multi-bagger” which was a rage in 2017 is now almost at its bottom.

Since 2018, there have been many pullback rallies in midcaps but most have been sold into. As of now, over 70 percent of the broader market stocks trade well below their 200-day moving average and while the Nifty is at an all-time high, the midcap index represents a Nifty level of sub 10,000.

Is it about to change? Can the most decisive mandate for the incumbent government along with a path-breaking budget change the sentiment?

Well, at least the hope is building up once again. For example, if you see data for the last fortnight, the midcap index has returned more than double of the Nifty and Nifty Junior has outperformed even more. That’s a very healthy sign. More importantly, the market spent the entire first half of June with the worst market breadth for a year. Things, however, have drastically improved since June 19.

Not just that, there are some bluechip midcaps making a decent comeback. Stocks like Bharat Firge, Motherson Sumi, Tata Chemicals, Shriram Transport are all up between 5-20 percent from their recent lows.

What has also helped is that as many as 34 stocks were removed from F&O and many more are moving to physical settlement from the current month – as per experts, that has made broader market light and healthy and has positioned broader market for a big rally going ahead.